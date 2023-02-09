L'Oreal FY Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for fiscal year 2022 increased to 5.71 billion euros or 10.61 euros per share, from 4.60 billion euros or 8.21 euros per share last year.

Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, were 11.26 euros up from 8.82 euros in the previous year.

Sales for the fiscal year 2022 were 38.26 billion euros, up 18.5% from the prior year. On Like-for-like basis, L'Oréal group sales growth was 10.9%.

The company said its board has decided to propose a dividend of 6.00 euros per share at the shareholders' Annual General Meeting of 21 April 2023, an increase of 25% compared with the dividend paid in 2022. The dividend will be paid on 29 April 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.