L'Oreal (EPA:OR) Price Target Increased by 6.48% to 422.44

The average one-year price target for L'Oreal (EPA:OR) has been revised to 422.44 / share. This is an increase of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 396.74 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 298.96 to a high of 519.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.55% from the latest reported closing price of 442.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in L'Oreal. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OR is 0.89%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 25,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,738K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 4.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,284K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 10.08% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,214K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 22.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 6.47% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 946K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing a decrease of 52.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 28.33% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 804K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing a decrease of 26.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 8.65% over the last quarter.

