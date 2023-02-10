L'Oreal CEO sees China demand rebounding from Q2

February 10, 2023 — 04:25 am EST

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - L'Oreal OREP.PA CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said on Friday that he saw a demand in rebound from China starting during the second quarter, adding there were no sign yet of any easing of demand in Europe.

On Thursday, the French cosmetics company posted 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

