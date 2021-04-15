L'Oreal beauty sales recovery accelerates, helped by China

Lancome maker L'Oreal on Thursday reported a stronger than expected 10.2% rise in comparable first-quarter sales from a year earlier, helped by strong growth in China.

The French group had begun to recover already from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic's hit to revenues, as retailers re-opened in much of Asia.

The pace of sales growth in the first three months of 2021 picked up further from the 4.8% rise notched up in the fourth quarter.

