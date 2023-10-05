L`Oreal - ADR (LRLCY) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 123.87

The average one-year price target for L`Oreal - ADR (OTC:LRLCY) has been revised to 123.87 / share. This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 112.94 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.96 to a high of 205.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.50% from the latest reported closing price of 82.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in L`Oreal - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRLCY is 0.48%, a decrease of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 12,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,535K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,871K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 7.53% over the last quarter.

PGROX - BNY Mellon Worldwide Growth Fund, Inc. holds 555K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 6.57% over the last quarter.

SWANX - Schwab Core Equity Fund holds 141K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.