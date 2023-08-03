L`Oreal - ADR (LRLCY) Price Target Decreased by 12.43% to 102.07

The average one-year price target for L`Oreal - ADR (OTC:LRLCY) has been revised to 102.07 / share. This is an decrease of 12.43% from the prior estimate of 116.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -20.59 to a high of 186.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.18% from the latest reported closing price of 92.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in L`Oreal - ADR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRLCY is 0.49%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 12,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,871K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,225K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 9.16% over the last quarter.

PGROX - BNY Mellon Worldwide Growth Fund, Inc. holds 517K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 6.64% over the last quarter.

SWANX - Schwab Core Equity Fund holds 141K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 76K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 7.85% over the last quarter.

