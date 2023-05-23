News & Insights

Lordstown opts for reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq rules, placate Foxconn

May 23, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O on Tuesday announced a reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq listing norms and appease investor Foxconn 2317.TW, which has threatened to scrap a crucial $170 million funding for the struggling electric-vehicle maker.

The 1:15 split has been scheduled for May 24, the company said, but added there was no assurance that the Foxconn deal will close.

Lordstown Motors' shares fell 10% in premarket trading to $0.26, slipping further below the $1 minimum listing requirement of the Nasdaq.

The company had earlier this month warned it might be forced to file for bankruptcy due to uncertainty over the investment from Foxconn.

A year ago, the startup completed a deal to sell its Ohio factory for $230 million to Foxconn, excluding some assets.

The EV startup had previously raised doubts about its ability to continue as a "going concern" as it was running low on cash balances.

Lordstown Motors, named after the town in which it is based, said it had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of about $165 million, down $11 million from a month earlier.

