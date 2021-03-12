Lordstown Motors' shares slump after Hindenburg takes short position

(Adds background on Nikola, updates shares)

March 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp fell nearly 18% on Friday after Hindenburg Research took a short position on the electric pickup truck maker's stock.

"Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities," Hindenburg said.

Lordstown, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, said in January it had received more than 100,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial fleets for its EV truck.

"Our conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company's orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy," Hindenburg said on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3exILnF)

The short-seller also took an aim at Nikola Corp in September, accusing the electric-truck maker of fraud, leading to the resignation of its founder, Trevor Milton. Nikola had publicly rejected all accusations.

In February, however, Nikola disclosed that the company and Milton had made several statements that were partially or completely inaccurate, after an internal review.

Following Hindenburg's accusations, General Motors Co and Nikola in November announced a reworked agreement on a fuel-cell partnership, allowing the automaker to back out of taking a proposed equity stake in the startup.

Lordstown shares were down at $14.59 in trading before the bell.

