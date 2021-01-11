Lordstown Motors Says It Has Over 100,000 Reservations for Its Electric Pickup

Ohio-based start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) said on Monday that it now has more than 100,000 reservations for its upcoming Endurance electric pickup truck.

While the reservations are nonbinding, the total is a significant indication of interest in the truck, which is designed around the needs of commercial and government fleet operators. Lordstown said that the average order is for nearly 600 trucks.

In a statement, CEO Steve Burns noted that all of the pre-orders are from commercial fleets. Burns emphasized that government fleet operators, including U.S. military representatives, have also expressed interest in the truck. But government fleets can't place pre-orders; they need to wait until the truck is in production later this year.

Lordstown CEO Steve Burns with the company's Endurance pickup. Burns says the company has received over 100,000 pre-orders for the electric pickup. Image source: Lordstown Motors.

The Endurance is a full-size electric pickup designed for fleet operation, with a claimed range of about 250 miles and a towing capacity of up to 7,500 pounds. The initial trucks will be configured as crew cabs with medium-length beds; other configurations may be introduced later on.

In that initial configuration, the Endurance is expected to start at $45,000 after U.S. government incentives.

The company is operating in a former General Motors (NYSE: GM) factory in Lordstown, Ohio. GM is an investor in Lordstown and has provided some technical assistance, Lordstown has said.

The company confirmed on Monday that it is now building beta versions of the Endurance for testing. It expects to begin production of trucks for customers in September.

John Rosevear owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.