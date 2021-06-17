Lordstown Motors says it has no binding purchase orders from customers

US Markets
Lordstown Motors, which had recently raised concerns about its ability to remain in business, said on Thursday it does not have any binding purchase orders or commitments from customers.

The clarification comes a couple of days after President Rich Schmidt said at an Automotive Press Association that the company has "firm" and "binding" orders for the first two years of production of its electric pickup truck.

