Lordstown Motors - (RIDE) Price Target Increased by 94.17% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Lordstown Motors - (NASDAQ:RIDE) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 94.17% from the prior estimate of 7.88 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 611.63% from the latest reported closing price of 2.15 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lordstown Motors -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIDE is 0.01%, a decrease of 61.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.30% to 53,403K shares. The put/call ratio of RIDE is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,879K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 45.14% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,781K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,884K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 40.83% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 3,567K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 45.07% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 2,780K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,408K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 44.39% over the last quarter.
Lordstown Motors Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size,all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market.
