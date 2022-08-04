US Markets
Lordstown Motors reports first quarterly profit on asset sale to Foxconn

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O on Thursday reported its first quarterly profit as the electric-vehicle company benefited from the sale of certain assets including its Ohio assembly line to Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn 2354.TW.

The firm, which has yet to sell a vehicle, reaffirmed that production of its Endurance electric pickup truck would start in the third quarter and delivers would follow in the three months after that.

Net income came in at $63.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $108.2 million a year earlier.

The results included a gain of more than $100 million from the asset sale, which was prompted by the need for funding amid industry-wide supply chain disruptions and rising material costs.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

