Markets
RIDE

Lordstown Motors Q1 Loss Widens, Shares Slip 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) slipped over 7% on extended trading session Monday after the light-duty electric vehicle maker reported its first—quarter results.

Net loss for the first quarter widened to $125.2 million or $0.72 per share, wider than last year's loss of $11.9 million or $0.16 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

The company said the timeline to Start of Production (SoP) in late-September 2021, which will be at limited capacity, remains on track.

Looking forward, the company now expects capital expenditures of between $250 and $275 million for 2021. Expected operating expenses of between $55 and $60 million in selling and administrative (S&A) costs and between $280 and $290 million in research and development (R&D) costs.

RIDE closed Monday's trading at $9.67, up $0.09 or 0.94%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $0.70 or 7.24%, in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIDE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular