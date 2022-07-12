Lordstown Motors names Edward Hightower as CEO

Adds background

July 12 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O said on Tuesday Edward Hightower will take over the additional role of chief executive officer after Daniel Ninivaggi stepped down with immediate effect.

Ninivaggi will serve as the executive chairman of the board and focus on corporate strategy, capital raising and strategic partnerships, the company said.

Ninivaggi joined Lordstown in August 2021, taking over from Steve Burns who left the automaker after the company's board reported conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg. (https://reut.rs/3NYElV2)

Lordstown in May completed a deal to sell certain assets to Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TW, clinching funds essential for the production of its Endurance electric pickup truck.

