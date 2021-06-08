Lordstown Motors expresses doubts about ability to continue as going concern

June 8 (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O expressed doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/3w4iOlG)

