Lordstown Motors expresses doubts about ability to continue as going concern

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp expressed doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

