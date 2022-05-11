Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn, shares surge

Adds details on deal, shares

May 11 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O said it has completed a deal to sell certain assets to Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TW, clinching funds essential for the production of its Endurance electric pickup truck.

The Ohio-based company's shares soared more than 14% in extended trading on Wednesday.

The struggling EV maker last year entered the agreement with Foxconn for the sale of its Ohio facility for $230 million, excluding certain assets such as the hub motor assembly and battery pack lines.

On Wednesday, Lordstown said the deal close results in $260 million of proceeds to the company, including the reimbursement of certain operating and expansion costs.

The company said on Monday it needed $150 million in addition to the proceeds from the asset purchase deal to put its Endurance electric pickup truck into production.

Under the agreement, the two companies would create a joint venture to make future vehicles, with Lordstown owning a 45% stake and Foxconn owning the rest.

