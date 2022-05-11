Oil
RIDE

Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn, shares surge

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Lordstown Motors Corp said it has completed a deal to sell certain assets to Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, clinching funds essential for the production of its Endurance electric pickup truck.

Adds details on deal, shares

May 11 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O said it has completed a deal to sell certain assets to Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TW, clinching funds essential for the production of its Endurance electric pickup truck.

The Ohio-based company's shares soared more than 14% in extended trading on Wednesday.

The struggling EV maker last year entered the agreement with Foxconn for the sale of its Ohio facility for $230 million, excluding certain assets such as the hub motor assembly and battery pack lines.

On Wednesday, Lordstown said the deal close results in $260 million of proceeds to the company, including the reimbursement of certain operating and expansion costs.

The company said on Monday it needed $150 million in addition to the proceeds from the asset purchase deal to put its Endurance electric pickup truck into production.

Under the agreement, the two companies would create a joint venture to make future vehicles, with Lordstown owning a 45% stake and Foxconn owning the rest.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIDE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular