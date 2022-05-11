Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn

May 11 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O has closed a deal to sell some assets to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry 2317.TW (Foxconn) in a bid to raise funds to manufacture its Endurance electric pickup truck, the EV startup said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.