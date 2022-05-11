US Markets
Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Lordstown Motors Corp has closed a deal to sell some assets to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) in a bid to raise funds to manufacture its Endurance electric pickup truck, the EV startup said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

