Lordstown Motors Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RIDE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (Symbol: RIDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.35, changing hands as low as $17.00 per share. Lordstown Motors Corp shares are currently trading down about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIDE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.50 per share, with $31.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.05.

