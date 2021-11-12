Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors is having a rough ride. Compare it to peer Nikola: both were targeted by short sellers, both are subject to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, yet they are moving in opposite directions. After a week when some electric-vehicle makers' shares soared, Lordstown is a reminder that volatility swings both ways.

Lordstown’s shares fell some 14% on Friday after it reported production delays; Nikola is up around 12% since Nov. 3, the day before earnings https://nikolamotor.com/press_releases/nikola-corporation-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-141. The two EV hopefuls, both the subject of withering critiques by analysts at Hindenburg Research, have ditched their founding chief executives, shaken up their businesses, and announced new partnerships. While Nikola has moved closer to delivering its semitrucks to customers, though, Lordstown said supply chain issues will push back deliveries of its Endurance pickup.

Investors are clearly in the market for an EV success story in the vein of Elon Musk's Tesla. Lucid’s shares skyrocketed after it made its first deliveries https://www.lucidmotors.com/media-room/dreams-come-true-lucid-confirms-first-customer-deliveries. Rivian Automotive saw an explosive stock-market debut. Lordstown has yet to prove it can get off the starting line. (By Jonathan Guilford)

