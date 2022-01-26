Lordstown has pulled pricing on Endurance truck from website as part of redesign

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O said on Wednesday it has removed pricing and vehicle specification details about its Endurance electric pickup truck from its corporate website as part of a larger overall redesign.

The company had previously listed the pricing for the Endurance as well as several vehicle features, some in comparison with Ford Motor Co's F.N F-150 pickup.

"There's an overall refresh of the website," Lordstown spokeswoman Kimberly Spell said. "We started it before the New Year."

"But the price remains at $55,000," she added, referring to the Endurance. "This is a reminder for everyone that we're geared toward fleet customers and so we don't communicate with them through our website necessarily. This is what our sales team is doing every day."

The company removed information from its website after the change in chief executives last August to Daniel Ninivaggi, Spell said.

Asked when the website refresh will be completed, she only said it will be this year. Lordstown's next earnings report is expected to take place in February or March.

The Ohio start-up previously delayed the launch of the new electric truck by a quarter to the third quarter due to parts and materials shortages and other supply-chain issues. Last fall, it announced a deal to sell its northeast Ohio assembly plant to Taiwanese technology company Foxconn 2317.TW, which will build the Endurance for Lordstown.

Lordstown has struggled with the launch and unwanted attention since a short seller last March accused the company of misleading investors.

Its previous CEO, Steve Burns, subsequently resigned. Lordstown still faces probes by federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to vehicle pre-orders and Lordstown's deal to go public through a reverse merger with a blank-check firm.

Ford is also targeting commercial customers with the electric version of its F-150, the Lightning, which will launch in the spring. An entry-level, commercial version will start at just below $40,000.

Ninivaggi previously said demand for electric pickups will outstrip supply and there will be enough business for both companies.

