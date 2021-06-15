Lordstown has 'binding orders' for first two years of truck production-president

US Markets
DETROIT, June 15 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O has orders for the first two years of production of its electric pickup truck and those are "firm" and "binding," the startup's president said on Tuesday.

"Currently we have enough orders for production for '21 and '22," President Rich Schmidt said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit. "Those are firm orders we have for those two years. They are basically binding orders that are committed here in the last two weeks, reconfirmed orders."

