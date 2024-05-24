News & Insights

Lords Group Announces AGM and Annual Report Availability

Lords Group Trading PLC (GB:LORD) has released an update.

Lords Group Trading PLC, a prominent UK building materials distributor, has announced the availability of its 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements, as well as the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) on its website, with hard copies also mailed to shareholders. The AGM is scheduled for June 20, 2024, with options for online attendance and advance question submissions through the Investor Meet Company platform. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy using electronic services, with a deadline for votes set for June 18, 2024.

