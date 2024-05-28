Lord Resources Strikes Lithium Anomalies at Jingjing

Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.

Lord Resources Limited has discovered significant Lithium–Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) anomalies at its Jingjing Project, with soil samples revealing high concentrations of lithium oxide. The project, situated in a prime location between two notable lithium-tantalum operations in Western Australia, has outlined promising targets for the upcoming drilling campaign scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. This advancement has heightened the company’s anticipation for the potential of the Jingjing Project.

For further insights into AU:LRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.