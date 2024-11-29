Lord Resources Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.

Lord Resources Limited announced that all resolutions, including special resolutions, were successfully passed at their annual general meeting. The resolutions included re-election of a director and approval of various incentive plans, indicating strong shareholder support. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management.

