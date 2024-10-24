Lord Resources Looks to Strengthen in Lithium Market

Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.

Lord Resources Limited has appointed Andrew Taylor as the new CEO, aiming to strengthen its position in the lithium market despite current price pressures. The company completed a heritage survey at its Jingjing Project and is progressing with exploration efforts at the Horse Rocks Project in collaboration with Mineral Resources Limited. With a cash balance of $1.587 million, Lord Resources is poised to capitalize on its existing projects and explore new opportunities in Western Australia’s critical minerals sector.

