Lord Resources Limited Plans Significant Securities Issuance

Lord Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 3,239,267 ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for January 31, 2025. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at strengthening its financial standing, providing potential growth opportunities for investors. The company’s ASX issuer code is LRD, reflecting its active participation in the Australian market.

