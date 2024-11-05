News & Insights

Lord Resources Limited Plans Significant Securities Issuance

November 05, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.

Lord Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 3,239,267 ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for January 31, 2025. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at strengthening its financial standing, providing potential growth opportunities for investors. The company’s ASX issuer code is LRD, reflecting its active participation in the Australian market.

