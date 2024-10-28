Lord Resources Embraces Digital for Upcoming AGM

Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.

Lord Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29, 2024, in West Perth, urging shareholders to opt for electronic communications to reduce mailing costs and environmental impact. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms online by November 27, 2024, and to engage with management by submitting questions in advance. The company emphasizes the benefits of digital communication for faster, more secure information delivery.

