News & Insights

Stocks

Lord Resources Acquires High-Grade Copper Project

November 05, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.

Lord Resources Limited has secured a promising venture by acquiring a high-grade copper project in Western Australia. Through an agreement with Blackrock Resources, the company aims to earn an 80% interest in the Ilgarari Copper Project, which boasts significant historic drilling results. This strategic move offers a low-cost entry into a lucrative market, with plans for extensive exploration to uncover further mineralization.

For further insights into AU:LRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.