Lord Resources Acquires High-Grade Copper Project

Lord Resources Limited has secured a promising venture by acquiring a high-grade copper project in Western Australia. Through an agreement with Blackrock Resources, the company aims to earn an 80% interest in the Ilgarari Copper Project, which boasts significant historic drilling results. This strategic move offers a low-cost entry into a lucrative market, with plans for extensive exploration to uncover further mineralization.

