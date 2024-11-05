Lord Resources Acquires High-Grade Copper Project

Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.
Lord Resources Limited has secured a promising venture by acquiring a high-grade copper project in Western Australia. Through an agreement with Blackrock Resources, the company aims to earn an 80% interest in the Ilgarari Copper Project, which boasts significant historic drilling results. This strategic move offers a low-cost entry into a lucrative market, with plans for extensive exploration to uncover further mineralization.
