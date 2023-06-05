LOPE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.84, changing hands as low as $103.78 per share. Grand Canyon Education Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $78.37 per share, with $124.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.43.

