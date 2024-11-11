News & Insights

Stocks

Loop starts Qorvo at Hold, sees near-term headwinds

November 11, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital analyst Gary Mobley initiated coverage of Qorvo (QRVO) with a Hold rating and $73 price target For the past few years, Qorvo and smartphone chip peers have been consensus shorts, and these shorts have been rewarded, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Against this backdrop, the firm believes Qorvo should continue to face near-term headwinds from the changing market dynamics in the Android smartphone market, particularly in the China Android market.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on QRVO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QRVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.