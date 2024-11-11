Loop starts Qorvo at Hold, sees near-term headwinds

Loop Capital analyst Gary Mobley initiated coverage of Qorvo (QRVO) with a Hold rating and $73 price target For the past few years, Qorvo and smartphone chip peers have been consensus shorts, and these shorts have been rewarded, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Against this backdrop, the firm believes Qorvo should continue to face near-term headwinds from the changing market dynamics in the Android smartphone market, particularly in the China Android market.

