Loop Capital Upgrades Shopify (BRSE:307)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Shopify (BRSE:307) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 307 is 0.55%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 998,442K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 63,366K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,235K shares , representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 52,606K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,705K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 47,769K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,527K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 35,548K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,077K shares , representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 48.47% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 34,602K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,334K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 9.44% over the last quarter.

