Loop Capital Upgrades Shake Shack (SHAK)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.51% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $137.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.51% from its latest reported closing price of $91.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is 1,469MM, an increase of 17.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 7.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.24%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 48,136K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,582K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 25.76% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,764K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,465K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,245K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares , representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 85.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,236K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 81.37% over the last quarter.

Shake Shack Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

