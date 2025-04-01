Loop Capital Upgrades Shake Shack (BMV:SHAK)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Shake Shack (BMV:SHAK) from Hold to Buy.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,582K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 25.76% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,764K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,465K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,245K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares , representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 85.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,236K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 81.37% over the last quarter.

