Loop Capital Upgrades Royal Caribbean Cruises (LSE:0I1W)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Royal Caribbean Cruises (LSE:0I1W) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.05% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 284.70 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 222.56 GBX to a high of 338.67 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 141.05% from its latest reported closing price of 118.11 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 14,943MM, a decrease of 9.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I1W is 0.28%, an increase of 37.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 295,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 29,713K shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,434K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 28.51% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,234K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,512K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 19.06% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,587K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,595K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 37.79% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 16,851K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,895K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 21.97% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,762K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,730K shares , representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 46.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.