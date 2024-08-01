Loop Capital Upgrades Reddit (RDDT)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Reddit is $67.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $60.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reddit is 1,111MM, an increase of 25.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reddit. This is an increase of 220 owner(s) or 880.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDDT is 0.33%, an increase of 924.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,202.62% to 23,835K shares. The put/call ratio of RDDT is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 2,089K shares.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,664K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 40.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,656K shares.

Valor Management holds 1,337K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 750K shares.

