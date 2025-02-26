Loop Capital Upgrades Porch Group (PRCH)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Porch Group (NasdaqCM:PRCH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.25% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Porch Group is $6.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 67.25% from its latest reported closing price of $3.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Porch Group is 459MM, an increase of 1.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porch Group. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 23.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCH is 0.14%, an increase of 54.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.17% to 70,887K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCH is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 11,892K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,994K shares , representing an increase of 15.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 304.87% over the last quarter.

ESCQX - Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Retirement Class holds 3,831K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing an increase of 61.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Harbor Capital Advisors holds 2,553K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares , representing a decrease of 47.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 117.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,495K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,300K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 82.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 1,613.10% over the last quarter.

Porch Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more.

