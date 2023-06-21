Loop Capital Upgrades OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW)

Fintel reports that on June 21, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.76% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from its latest reported closing price of 11.27.

The projected annual revenue for OneSpaWorld Holdings is 659MM, an increase of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 13.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSW is 0.29%, an increase of 21.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 83,125K shares. The put/call ratio of OSW is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 13,780K shares representing 14.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,003K shares, representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,373K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,979K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,633K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares, representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 4,227K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154K shares, representing a decrease of 45.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 10.70% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 2,656K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 119,152.46% over the last quarter.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

