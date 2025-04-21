Loop Capital Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (WBAG:NCLH)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (WBAG:NCLH) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.14%, an increase of 44.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.01% to 414,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 55,195K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,637K shares , representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 36.53% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 18,329K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,852K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,950K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 22.76% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 12,570K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,128K shares , representing an increase of 35.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 95.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,900K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,515K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 22.65% over the last quarter.

