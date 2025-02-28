Loop Capital Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Nexstar Media Group (NasdaqGS:NXST) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.37% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nexstar Media Group is $200.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.84 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.37% from its latest reported closing price of $169.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nexstar Media Group is 5,576MM, an increase of 3.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 38.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexstar Media Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXST is 0.23%, an increase of 9.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 37,838K shares. The put/call ratio of NXST is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,484K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 48.65% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,234K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,207K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 99.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 26,500.44% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,102K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 25.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 960K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset.

