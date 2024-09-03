Loop Capital Upgrades NetApp (LSE:0K6F)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for NetApp (LSE:0K6F) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.04% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for NetApp is 130.51 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 105.97 GBX to a high of 162.63 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of 131.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is 6,809MM, an increase of 6.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,717 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K6F is 0.27%, an increase of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 212,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 13,787K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,505K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 13.21% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,035K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,205K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 15.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,536K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,484K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,532K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares , representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 28.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,297K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,192K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 18.51% over the last quarter.

