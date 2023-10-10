Loop Capital Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - (MSM)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - (NYSE:MSM) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.30% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - is 106.69. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.30% from its latest reported closing price of 101.32.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - is 3,943MM, a decrease of 1.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. -. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 10.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.27%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 50,101K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,336K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares, representing a decrease of 25.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 13.34% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,480K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing a decrease of 20.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 6.29% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,434K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,402K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,252K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 17.75% over the last quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

