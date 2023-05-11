Loop Capital Upgrades MasterBrand, Inc. (MBC)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasterBrand, Inc. is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of 9.94.

The projected annual revenue for MasterBrand, Inc. is 3,003MM, a decrease of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterBrand, Inc.. This is an increase of 507 owner(s) or 261.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBC is 0.06%, an increase of 473.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 392.98% to 120,107K shares. The put/call ratio of MBC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,580K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company.

Gates Capital Management holds 7,572K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,169K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 5,010K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 4,513K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

