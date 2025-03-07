Loop Capital Upgrades Marvell Technology (WBAG:MRVL)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Marvell Technology (WBAG:MRVL) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvell Technology. This is an increase of 300 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVL is 0.58%, an increase of 86.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 854,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,144K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,440K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 49.29% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 26,402K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,367K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,930K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,156K shares , representing an increase of 17.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 81.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,130K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,291K shares , representing a decrease of 29.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 21.30% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 18,877K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,390K shares , representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 45.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.