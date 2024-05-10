Loop Capital Upgrades LL Flooring Holdings (LL)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.30% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for LL Flooring Holdings is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.30% from its latest reported closing price of 1.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LL Flooring Holdings is 1,125MM, an increase of 31.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in LL Flooring Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LL is 0.02%, an increase of 18.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.99% to 12,856K shares. The put/call ratio of LL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,705K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LL by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,622K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,169K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LL by 21.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,140K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 765K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 34.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LL by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.