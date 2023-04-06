Loop Capital Upgrades Leslie's (LESL)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leslie's is $17.04. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.56% from its latest reported closing price of $10.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leslie's is $1,649MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PQBMX - PGIM QMA US Broad Market Index Fund Class R6 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 32.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 71.63% over the last quarter.

FSPGX - Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index Fund holds 86K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 6.12% over the last quarter.

KESGX - Kennedy Capital ESG SMID Cap Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 1.71% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 9,999K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,470K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslie's. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.21%, a decrease of 18.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 262,968K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Leslies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.