Loop Capital Upgrades Ingevity (NGVT)

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.89% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingevity is 75.63. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.89% from its latest reported closing price of 63.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ingevity is 1,824MM, an increase of 8.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingevity. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVT is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 41,603K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 2,151K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,515K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,327K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 31.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 47.18% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,146K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,141K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 105,478.31% over the last quarter.

Ingevity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.