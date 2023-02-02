Loop Capital Upgrades Ingevity (NGVT)

On February 2, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Ingevity from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.96% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingevity is $97.75. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.96% from its latest reported closing price of $82.87.

The projected annual revenue for Ingevity is $1,824MM, an increase of 12.54%. The projected annual EPS is $7.28, an increase of 25.10%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 2,151,405 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,093,242 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141,641 shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,079,082 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045,602 shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 7.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,041,590 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114,286 shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 960,313 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913,319 shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingevity. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NGVT is 0.2497%, an increase of 8.3042%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 40,332K shares.

Ingevity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.