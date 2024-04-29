Loop Capital Upgrades FirstCash Holdings (FCFS)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for FirstCash Holdings (NasdaqGS:FCFS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.99% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings is 140.00. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.99% from its latest reported closing price of 115.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FirstCash Holdings is 3,308MM, an increase of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.33.

FirstCash Holdings Declares $0.35 Dividend

On February 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2024 received the payment on February 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of 115.71 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The companys 3-Year dividend growth rate is {0}%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an increase of 203 owner(s) or 51.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCFS is 0.30%, an increase of 150.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.08% to 31,905K shares. The put/call ratio of FCFS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,274K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 3.63% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,242K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing a decrease of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 23.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,213K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 55.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 637.45% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,188K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 5.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,123K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 3.08% over the last quarter.

FirstCash Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.