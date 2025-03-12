Loop Capital Upgrades Crocs (CROX)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Crocs (NasdaqGS:CROX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.41% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $131.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.41% from its latest reported closing price of $101.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 4,604MM, an increase of 12.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,056 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.21%, an increase of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 68,063K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIT Partners Advisory Pte. holds 2,852K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,037K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares , representing an increase of 28.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 7.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,892K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 25.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,731K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 27.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,410K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 26.22% over the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.