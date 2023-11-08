Loop Capital Upgrades ContextLogic Inc - (WISH)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for ContextLogic Inc - (NASDAQ:WISH) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.09% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ContextLogic Inc - is 6.50. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 54.09% from its latest reported closing price of 4.22.

The projected annual revenue for ContextLogic Inc - is 706MM, an increase of 97.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContextLogic Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 14.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WISH is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.07% to 9,848K shares. The put/call ratio of WISH is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GGV Capital holds 857K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,707K shares, representing a decrease of 2,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 37.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 619K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,577K shares, representing a decrease of 2,899.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 54.61% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 610K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,288K shares, representing a decrease of 2,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 33.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 530K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,676K shares, representing a decrease of 2,293.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 43.14% over the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 442K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,602K shares, representing a decrease of 1,167.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 10.52% over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ContextLogic Inc., doing business as Wish.com, provides e-commerce services. The Company helps merchants to reach customers, as well as enable users to personalize shopping and find the products. Wish serves customers worldwide.

